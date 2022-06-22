Brewcast: Who should replace Erik Bakich has head coach of Michigan baseball?

After an incredibly successful run as the head baseball coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Erik Bakich has left to be the head coach at Clemson. Who could Michigan get that could keep the run of success going in Ann Arbor? Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss on this week’s Brewcast.

