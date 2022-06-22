 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brewcast: Who should replace Erik Bakich has head coach of Michigan baseball?

Who is the best guy for the job?

By LukeGhiardi and Scotty_White
new
College World Series - Michigan v Vanderbilt - Game Three Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

After an incredibly successful run as the head baseball coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Erik Bakich has left to be the head coach at Clemson. Who could Michigan get that could keep the run of success going in Ann Arbor? Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss on this week’s Brewcast.

