Juwan Howard offers 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, younger brother of 2023 MSU commit

It’s always important to look toward the future when it comes to recruiting, and Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have done a great job forming relationships with talented prospects who are juniors and sophomores in high school right now.

Their latest offer is 2025 recruit Jeremiah Fears, who announced his offer earlier this weekend.

Fears is the younger brother of Jeremy Fears, a 2023 four-star point guard who committed to Michigan State earlier this year.

The Joliet, Illinois native does not yet have a star ranking on 247Sports, being he’s a sophomore in high school. According to the site, he has also received offers from Michigan State and Illinois.

You can expect Fears to be a four- or five-star when he is eventually ranked because the kid is really talented. He’s got incredible court vision, can finish around big bodies in the lane and clearly dictating the pace of the game.

Just look at these highlights below in a 17U game. Being he’s in the 2025 class, in theory, he’s dominating against prospects two years older than him.

I love how he likes to push the pace and how unselfish he is. Fears can score when he wants to with a quick first step, a smooth crossover and a reliable three-point shot. But in a lot of the clips I’ve seen, he plays the role of a traditional point guard by commanding the offense and setting up teammates to score.

Fears is incredibly flashy and quick, and uses his active hands to torment ball handlers before getting the ball up the court as fast as he can for a transition bucket.

Fears has three more years of high school ball ahead of him, so he has time to get bigger and improve as a player. This was a smart move by Howard to offer a prospect like Fears with pedigree so early. Michigan fans are going to want to keep tabs on him as his recruiting stock continues to rise.