Multiple Michigan recruiting targets announcing commitments this Friday

July 1 is going to potentially be a great day for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. A handful of recruits they are going after in the 2023 class are set to announce their commitments that day, and a couple of them have Crystal Balls in Michigan’s favor.

On today’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss those prospects and the chances Michigan lands each guy. They also react to the news of the Wolverines getting their first commitment of the 2024 class — four-star linebacker Mason Curtis — and detail where he may project best at the college level.

