Michigan basketball offers 2024 four-star center James Brown

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team is looking to get some momentum going in the 2024 recruiting class as Juwan Howard offered four-star center James Brown on Sunday.

I'm extremely blessed and grateful to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan!! @umichbball pic.twitter.com/9rgSz0Lzz1 — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) June 26, 2022

He is the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 5 center and the best player in Illinois in his class. Brown just finished up his sophomore year of high school and averaged just under 12 points per game on the varsity team for St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois.

As a sophomore, Brown sits at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, but still has some time to grow even more before he reaches college in two years.

He already has an impressive offer list as well, sitting at 22 total as of now. Brown holds offers from other big schools like Ohio State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Florida, Illinois, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and others.

Michigan already has a commit in the 2024 class — four-star guard Christian Anderson.