Michigan hoops offers 2024 four-star PG Travis Perry

While Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are locked into finding recruits in the 2023 class, it’s always important to look towards the future and make offers to talented players a couple years down the road.

Michigan has already landed a commitment from one point guard from the 2024 class in Christian Anderson Jr., and they are looking to land another in four-star Kentucky native Travis Perry.

After a great conversation with Coach Juwan Howard and Coach Phil Martelli, I’m excited to have received a basketball scholarship offer from the University of Michigan! @umichbball pic.twitter.com/d4FI1B0G2E — Travis Perry (@Travis_Perry11) June 27, 2022

Currently ranked 70th in his class on the 247Sports composite, Perry is also being lauded as the 12th-best point guard and the second-best recruit from Kentucky.

The University of Kentucky seems to be a favorite for Perry. He just called into Kentucky Sports Radio earlier this week, and has also racked up offers from Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa and Creighton, among other schools.

Perry has some Spike Albrecht in his game. He’s a pesky on-ball defender, has excellent court vision and has a nice three-point stroke.

Right now he’s a bit undersized and if he doesn’t grow, he could get pushed around by guards in the Big Ten. But he has the craftiness to make up for it and finishes well around bigger defenders in the paint with both hands.

Perry seems like a lock to be a Kentucky Wildcat, but good on Howard and company for doing their due diligence on the kid and rewarding him with an offer. If he loses interest in Kentucky, perhaps the Wolverines can be of interest.