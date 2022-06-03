 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Michigan baseball advances to NCAA Regionals after winning Big Ten Tournament

It’s truly do or die time for the baseball squad, advancing to the NCAA Tournament after destroying Rutgers in the Big Ten Tourney Championship.

By JustinRoh and Jack Scheel
NCAA Baseball: College World Series Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue By Ninety boys are back to discuss Michigan baseball winning the Big Ten Tournament and advancing to NCAA Regionals, 13 Big Ten Championships across Michigan Athletics, is Bakich the GOAT, and more.

Crack a cold one and enjoy the show.

