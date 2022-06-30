Michigan baseball HC search heats up with another candidate emerging

Michigan Wolverines Athletic Director Warde Manuel would like to get a new head coach to Ray Fisher Stadium as soon as possible, and perhaps that will happen sooner rather than later with a new candidate emerging.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Michigan has shown interest in the University of Virginia assistant coach Kevin McMullan.

McMullan has been a part of the Virginia staff since 2003. Since then, he has been one of the most decorated assistant coaches in the country. He serves as the Cavaliers’ recruiting coordinator and hitting coach, and works defensively with the catchers and infielders; he was a catcher and first baseman back in his playing days at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In 2009, McMullan won the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year. He has also been selected as the top Division I assistant baseball coach three times, with the most recent being in 2020. That award is voted on by 70 other Division I head coaches, so that is as legitimate of an award as it gets.

He has proven his expertise in developing players at the college level time and time again, as over 100 of his former players have gone on to sign with professional organizations.

Even though Michigan continues to consider new candidates, expect a final decision to be made within the next month or so, as Manuel has inferred.