Michigan baseball set to play Louisville in winner-take-all Regional Championship

After getting pummeled by Louisville on Sunday by a blowout score of 20-1, the Michigan Wolverines baseball squad will face off with the Cardinals again Monday afternoon in a winner-take-all game at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Wolverines will need a much better effort later on Monday if they want any shot of reaching the College World Series. On Sunday, the Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. The game may as well have ended there, as the Wolverines scored just one time on three hits throughout the entire game.

The winner of this afternoon’s game will move on to the Round of 16 and play Texas A&M, the regional winner of the College Station, Texas bracket. That will be a three-game series that begins this upcoming weekend.

Monday’s game is an afternoon matinee, with first pitch set for noon EST.