2024 five-star QB CJ Carr sets commitment date

On this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon, Jon Simmons and Seth Berry react to 2024 five-star quarterback CJ Carr planning to announce his commitment on Thursday. All the crystal balls are pointing in Notre Dame’s direction, so bad news is likely brewing for the Michigan Wolverines.

They also talk about a couple offers Michigan made over the past week — 2023 three-star offensive lineman Ryan Carretta, and French defensive lineman Aymeric Koumba. Both recruits were seen in-person in a camp setting by Michigan coaches and impressed the Wolverines enough to earn offers.

Lastly, the boys discuss a few of the many recruits who are slated to officially visit Ann Arbor this weekend for one of the first big recruiting visit weekends of the month of June. Can Michigan impress four-star tight end Luke Hasz enough to back off his verbal pledge to Arkansas? And can the Wolverines seal the deal with four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill?

