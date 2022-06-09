2024 five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr, commits to Notre Dame over Michigan

Michigan lost out on what was thought to be one of the most attainable prospects in the 2024 class, as five-star quarterback CJ Carr just committed to Notre Dame.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Five-Star Quarterback CJ Carr has announced his commitment to #NotreDame.



Massive win for Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman.



Story: https://t.co/JLgMpUxdbo@13CJCarr@247Sports pic.twitter.com/5mrlUqJ86p — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 9, 2022

What made Carr so attainable to Michigan, of course, is that he is the grandson of former head football coach Lloyd Carr, who led the Wolverines from 1995-2007.

Instead, Carr chose the Fighting Irish, who have been on fire on the recruiting trail recently thanks in large part to the energy of new head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.

Michigan likely thought Carr would wait a while longer before making his decision, allowing them to keep putting in more work, but the Irish convinced him to shut things down early. The staff certainly could continue to recruit Carr, but he has already stated he wants to start recruiting his peers to join him in his class.

This is unquestionably a huge loss for Michigan since he is an in-state five-star who grew up as close as you can to the program. The best way to spin the commitment in a positive direction is this development should help the pursuit of another in-state five-star passer — Dante Moore from the 2023 class.

Notre Dame was also thought to be out in front for Moore, but that lead has been slipping away as of late. Pushing for Carr to commit this early is likely an indicator the Fighting Irish don’t think they’ll land Moore anymore since the two were reportedly hesitant to choose the same school.

Now, Michigan will have to fend off out-of-region schools like Oregon, LSU and Texas A&M for Moore’s pledge. There are still a lot of quarterback dominos to fall in the 2023 class, and things could work out in Michigan’s favor.

In the 2024 class, the Wolverines are benefited by the fact that they weren’t putting all their eggs in the Carr basket like they are for Moore in 2023. They have already hosted five-stars Jadyn Davis and Julian Sayin for visits this spring. Four-stars Michael Van Buren and Isaiah Marshall have also visited in the past.