Michigan picking up steam on recruiting trail despite missing out on Dante Moore

It has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines since the calendar turned to July. They have picked up four solid commitments, but also lost out on a big one — 2023 in-state five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who committed to the Oregon Ducks last Friday.

The class is moving up the recruiting ranks, but still has a ways to go. On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon, Jon Simmons and Seth Berry discuss everything that unfolded over the last two weeks, including where Michigan should go to now at the quarterback position following Moore committing elsewhere.

The boys also talk about all four of the latest commitments — three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, four-star edge Collins Achemapong and four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF