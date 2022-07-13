Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate showing pro potential in NBA Summer League

Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate probably slid a little further than they expected when they declared for the NBA Draft after their first and only collegiate season with the Michigan Wolverines. But the two have put out some very good performances and have turned some heads in their first games in the Summer League.

For Houstan, now an Orlando Wolverine Magic, he is scoring at will. He put up 20 points in his very first NBA Summer League game and has shot 12-of-32 overall and 7-of-22 from his three-pointers in three games.

As for Diabate, the Los Angeles Clipper put up 10 points and seven boards in his first taste of the NBA Summer League. Six of those seven rebounds were on the offensive side, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering how many he collected during his lone season at U-M. Through two games, he’s averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White examine their performances on this week’s Brewcast.

