120 Michigan student-athletes partner with Michigan Army National Guard on NIL recruitment campaign

University of Michigan student-athletes are set to be part of a Michigan Army National Guard recruitment campaign on Friday morning.

Valiant Management arranged this NIL deal, one in which 120 student-athletes will be a part of at the event in Grand Ledge, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines will meet with military members and be able to take a crack at helicopter simulator training.

Here’s the press release detailing the itinerary for the student-athletes, what the partnership means, and a statement from Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. — 120 student-athletes from the University of Michigan (UofM) will partner with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) on a name, image and likeness (NIL) Army recruitment campaign arranged by Valiant Management Group. The kickoff event will occur at the Grand Ledge Armory at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge. The NIL Army recruitment campaign, part of an effort by the MIARNG to connect with young adults, will highlight the shared values that exist between the MIARNG and these campus and community leaders. A small subset of student-athletes selected by the MIARNG will be featured to leverage their voices and social media reach to share MIARNG messaging with their peer group of 17-24-year-olds. “The Michigan Army National Guard steps up and serves Michigan communities every day,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Joining the Guard is a great way to kickstart your career and embark on pathways to higher education, skills training and good paying jobs. I am grateful for the collaboration between these student-athletes and the Michigan National Guard to highlight the Guard’s excellent career options – a partnership made possible by the NIL legislation I signed in 2020. As a Spartan mom with two Wolverine daughters, today I am proud to join the UofM student-athletes on Team Michigan. Go Blue and go Guard!” Approximately 120 student-athletes will be in attendance. On arrival, the team will be welcomed by the Belmont Armory 126th Army Band, who will be playing the school fight song. Players will pause briefly for a photo op at the Memorial Wall and will hear remarks by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Throughout the day, student-athletes will be able to view military equipment demonstrations, participate in helicopter simulator training and meet the citizen-soldiers of the MIARNG.

To learn more about Michigan’s NIL deals give Valiant Management a follow on Twitter.