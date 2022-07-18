Michigan hoops extends offer to 2025 PG Jalen Haralson

It’s always important to look towards the future when it comes to recruiting in college basketball, and that’s exactly what Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines did after offering 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson last week.

After a great conversation, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Michigan University. Thanks to Coach Howard for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/gPa9X3YwUl — Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) July 11, 2022

The Fishers, Indiana native has incredible length at the point guard spot at 6-foot-7. He has racked up a number of offers from Midwest D1 schools, including Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa, among others.

In an interview with Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com, Haralson said he wasn’t expecting to get an offer from the Wolverines but is honored they have shown interest in him.

“Michigan was a sort of a surprise, Juwan Howard only watched me play once and he offered me a couple of days later, that tells me that he really likes my game,” Haralson said. “He calls me a big dog because he likes that I’m a big guard and can do everything on the court. Michigan likes my versatility and my skill set.”

Haralson is too young to be ranked on the 247Sports composite, but he should be highly ranked in no time. Haralson turned heads in a recent matchup with top-rated recruit 2023 Xavier Booker.

As you can see in the clip above (fast forward to about the 8:22 mark), he doesn’t shy away from the moment when it’s a close game with a few seconds remaining. While he did have a few big misses in the overtime periods, I like how his confidence never faded.

One common flaw you see in a lot of young lanky guards is they tend to shy away from contact. Haralson, however embraces it by driving to the lane and absorbing defenders.

He’s got a high basketball IQ and knows when to take it to the rack himself or dump it off to a teammate with expert timing. He’s also not afraid to fight for rebounds near the rim and does a great job grabbing offensive boards and converting them.

He also showcases that IQ on the other side of the floor, tracking when the right time is to jump in the passing lane, nab a steal and finish it with a thunderous dunk on the other end.

Haralson also has quick feet on defense, and has the length and leaping ability to pin shots against the backboard before getting involved in transition.

Haralson has five-star prospect written all over him, and Michigan would be lucky to land a commitment from him.

There’s still a lot of work for the Wolverines to do recruiting wise, as they’ve landed no commits from the 2023 class and only one (point guard Christian Anderson Jr.) from the 2024 class. But Howard has proven to be relentless on the recruiting trail and more commitments from talented recruits will come.