A look at who will represent Michigan Football at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days are just a week away, happening at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26-27.

Michigan will partake in the media day festivities on the 26th, and they’ve named their representatives. Quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, defensive lineman Mazi Smith, and cornerback D.J. Turner will be repping the Wolverines and heading to Indy with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ready to be back in Indy talking football!



McNamara is the first quarterback during the Jim Harbaugh era to represent Michigan at Big Ten Media Days. McNamara passed for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2021. McNamara developed into a team leader last year and was an integral part of Michigan’s Big Ten Championship run.

All had his best season at Michigan thus far in 2021 and a memorable game-sealing touchdown late against Penn State. In all, All had 38 receptions for 437 yards and two touchdowns. All could be among the best and most productive tight ends this season.

Smith is a player that Harbaugh said could wind up being Michigan’s best defensive player, after a 2021 season where he had 37 tackles. Smith is one of the biggest leaders on defense and sets the tone for what happens up front along the d-line. With Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo now in the NFL, Smith’s leadership is important.

Turner was a standout in Michigan’s secondary as the season wore on last year, compiling 33 tackles, two interceptions, and an impressive nine pass breakups.

Michigan’s media day session on the 26 will also features six other Big Ten programs (Minnesota, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern).

