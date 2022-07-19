Discussing Michigan football’s three newest DL commits — Enow Etta, Aymeric Kouma, Manuel Beigel

Maize n Brew podcasts are brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Over the last week, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have picked up three commitments along the defensive line, spanning both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss the three commitments — 2023 four-star Enow Etta, 2023 French-born prospect Aymeric Koumba and 2024 German-born prospect Manuel Beigel — and how they all wound up in Ann Arbor. We also discuss the backstory of the two foreign players and how they were discovered by defensive line coach Mike Elston this summer.

