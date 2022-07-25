3 former Wolverines agree to pro contracts overseas

A trio of former Michigan Wolverines have agreed to play professionally overseas, the team announced today.

The one who has played with the Wolverines most recently, point guard DeVante’ Jones, signed a deal with Metropolitans 92 in Paris.

He’s a pro ‼️ Congrats to @3DevanteJ for signing his first professional contract with Metropolitans 92 in Paris 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0xdwmVUhhh — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 25, 2022

Starting at point guard for Michigan this past season, Jones finished the year averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

While Jones struggled with foul trouble and inconsistency with the Wolverines, it needs to be remembered that this Michigan team (playing without Hunter Dickinson) may not have made the tournament without Jones’ 21 points and nine assists in a crucial victory in Columbus.

A few other Michigan guards will soon be playing overseas, as Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman will be playing Italy and Iggy Brazdeikis will be playing in Lithuania, where he was born.

Next stop, Italy MAAR has signed with Victoria Libertas Pesaro 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KDYUiEi9us — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 25, 2022

Iggy has signed another professional contract, this time in Lithuania with Zalgiris Kaunas 〽️ @_iggy_braz pic.twitter.com/rDmp9rqiJF — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 25, 2022

Abdur-Rahkman is a bit underrated when discussing Michigan basketball lore, as while he was never a go-to scorer, he definitely had a few memorable moments on the wing with the Wolverines.

Over four seasons, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from three and 75.4 percent from the free throw line. He was a huge reason why Michigan made it to the NCAA Championship game in the 2017-18 season.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 PPG and 5.4 RPG, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three and 77.3 percent from the free throw line. He was drafted by the New York Knicks before a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After that, he played 50 of his 64 NBA games over two seasons with the Orlando Magic, averaging 5.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game over 42 games this season.

We here at Maize N Brew wish the best for all three of these guys, and will keep an eye on them as they continue to chase their hoop dreams.