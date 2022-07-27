Recapping Michigan’s 2022 Big Ten Media Day

Maize n Brew podcasts are brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

For the first time since 2004, the Michigan Wolverines are reigning Big Ten champions. It is unfamiliar territory for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines as they headed to Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. Harbaugh talked at length about the quarterback battle, goals for his team and his new additions/changes to his offensive and defensive staffs. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White give their thoughts on what Harbaugh and the Michigan players had to say on this week’s Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF