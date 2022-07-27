2023 hoops targets Zayden High, Isaiah Collier, visiting Michigan this week

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program has yet to land a commitment from the 2023 class, but they are hoping to land at least one soon with two top targets visiting Ann Arbor this week.

Four-star power forward Zayden High is currently on his official, as reported by Davis Moseley of Maize and Blue Review. And as reported by Jared Greenspan of UMHoops.com, five-star point guard Isaiah Collier is set to make his official visit later this week.

Have confirmed that 2023 four star, Zayden High (@Zayy34den ) is on campus for his official visit to Michigan. Top 40 prospect and rising. pic.twitter.com/3UGTu12PLF — Davis Moseley (@DavisMoseley) July 27, 2022

High is the 35th-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 class on the 247Sports composite, as as well as the eighth-best power forward and the second-best recruit from Arizona. He’s amassed offers from a number of schools, including Arkansas, Houston and Alabama.

It’s easy to see why High has shot up the rankings as a prospect, being that he has the ball handling of a guard with a 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame. He is also incredibly skilled on the offensive end and seems okay with playing a number of roles. He can be a spot-up shooter and make threes off the catch, or make a quick move and make a nice mid-range shot with a smooth shooting stroke.

High is also an excellent defender who should be able to energize the Crisler Center crowd with some two-handed finishes.

Meanwhile, Collier is one of the most sought-after recruits in his class nationwide, which makes sense considering he’s No. 9 on the composite, placing second among point guards and first among recruits from Georgia. He’s earned offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas Tech, UCLA, North Carolina and Auburn, to name a handful.

Collier possesses excellent court vision and does a really good job perfectly timing out when to get his roll man the ball. He’s an excellent cutter off the ball as well. Even when defenders cut him off at the baseline on drives, he’s does a great job finding the open man and keeping the play alive.

When driving to the rim, Collier already looks like a veteran point guard — he’s already mastered the ability to break down the defense and change pace to keep defenders guessing before dumping it off or finishing the play himself. He’s also got a reliable three-point shot and he does a great job creating space for himself with jabs and stepbacks.

Landing a commitment from one of these guys would be tremendous for the program, as they both have the upside to grow into stars.