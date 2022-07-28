Michigan men’s, women’s basketball to face North Carolina in inaugural Jumpman Invitational

The Michigan men’s and women’s basketball teams will be heading to North Carolina in December to take on the Tar Heels in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational, the programs, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, and ESPN Events announced today.

Headed to Charlotte! Along with @umichwbball, the Wolverines face North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational this December at the Spectrum Center.



Release | https://t.co/KFt9D91lY8



〽️ | #GoBlue #Jumpman

The invitational will happen at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and will feature the original four schools to sign partnerships with the Jordan Brand: Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Oklahoma.

The men’s team has faced North Carolina in four of the last five seasons, with the Michigan Wolverines coming away victorious in 2018 and 2019, while the Tar Heels won in 2017 and beat Michigan by 20 last season. North Carolina has won five of the nine games against Michigan in program history.

As for the women’s team, this will only be the second time that the Michigan Wolverines have faced UNC, the first time being an 88-75 loss in Chapel Hill.

The women’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Charlotte, with the men’s game happening at the same time one day later. Both games will be broadcast on one of the ESPN channels, with more details to come on that as December gets closer.