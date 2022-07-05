Maize n Brew is hiring for the 2022 football season!

Have you been looking to get into the sports media world and cover Michigan Wolverines athletics? Well, do I have some good news for you!

Maize n Brew is looking to hire multiple people to help cover and write about the reigning Big Ten Champions for the upcoming 2022 college football season.

First and foremost, we are looking for someone who can cover both the weekly in-person media availabilities at Schembechler Hall, as well as games at the Big House with Maize n Brew Senior Football Writer Trevor Woods. This candidate would be extremely flexible and available most days of the week.

We are also looking for someone to help with general assignment stories, including but not limited to football, basketball and recruiting.

Podcast/video opportunities may also be available to both candidates.

The strongest candidates for these two positions will ideally have the following:

A background in writing/journalism

A strong work ethic

Flexible availability, including writing on weekends/holidays, and available at a whim for breaking news stories

Someone who lives in and/or around the Ann Arbor area

A passion for Michigan athletics

Oh, and did I mention these opportunities are PAID?! That’s right! You will make money while writing articles for us. Pretty sweet, if you ask me.

Please send your resume, any writing samples and references to Site Manager Von Lozon at his email address: lozon1vt@gmail.com. Serious inquiries only.

We hope to hear from you soon!