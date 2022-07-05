Michigan extends offer to 2023 four-star guard Elmarko Jackson

The Michigan Wolverines have yet to land a commitment from a recruit in the 2023 class, but they’ve been hot on the recruiting trail by extending offers like a high school kid passing out flyers for a party.

One of the latest offers has been extended to Elmarko Jackson, a 2023 four-star guard hailing from South Kent, Connecticut.

Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan! Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/LSjY5UhywX — Elmarko (@ElmarkoJ) July 1, 2022

Listed as a combo guard on the 247Sports composite, Jackson is ranked as the No. 91 overall recruit in his class, the 17th-best combo guard and the third-best prospect in his state. He’s racked up a number of offers from schools like Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Rutgers, among others.

He does a great job getting separation from defenders, whether it be scoring through traffic near the rim, or getting his shot off after a nice step-back shot. He can consistently knock down both mid-range and three-point jumpers, which seems like a prerequisite for good college point guards at this point.

Jackson’s incredibly patient on offense and does a great job assessing the defense and processing the court ahead of him before making a decision. He’s a great passer, and with his quickness and ability to embrace contact, there’s a little bit of Jalen Brunson in his game.

2023 PG Elmarko Jackson of South Kent should be a top 25 player in the country! pic.twitter.com/LovwE5Gvz6 — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) June 27, 2022

Elmarko Jackson was named MVP of Future 60

-

Huge accomplishment to add to the list pic.twitter.com/3l8n0vxfpX — Boys UAA (@UANextBHoops) June 13, 2022

Jackson is incredibly fast and loves being the puppet master in transition. He can open teammates with ease, and throw down a thunderous dunk if the red seas are parted for him.

Juwan Howard and company still have quite a bit of work to do when it comes to the 2023 class, but landing a talented ball-handler like Jackson would certainly make their jobs easier.