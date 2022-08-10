Brewcast: Talking new potential Big Ten media deal, quotes from fall camp

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Big Ten football fans will be seeing some major changes coming their way in the future in how and where they will be watching games. The Big Ten will reportedly be moving to FOX, CBS and NBC, with ESPN out of the picture altogether.

Is this good, bad, or just doesn’t matter? Plus, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made some interesting quotes after the first few days of fall camp that have piqued Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White’s interests.

