Edge-rusher Micah Pollard’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Micah Pollard is just getting into his groove at Michigan. While he may or may not have an immediate impact as a true freshman, he’s someone Michigan will be counting on down the road.

The story so far

Pollard was a three-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida in the class off 2022. Pollard had a standout senior season in high school, amassing 55 tackles (22 for loss), 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

“First play from scrimmage this (2021) season against Creekside, I sacked the quarterback. I read that he was going to fake the handoff and took him down for about a 6-yard loss,” Pollard said. “I knew — right then and there — that it was going to be a good year.”

Pollard received 27 Division-I scholarships, but he chose Michigan. Pollard had a good relationship with linebackers coach George Helow throughout the recruiting process, and he has family members with ties to Michigan. His uncle is former Michigan standout receiver Braylon Edwards, and Pollard’s father, Marcus, was an NFL tight end for 14 seasons and played with head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Indianapolis Colts.

Something that caught Harbaugh’s eye with Pollard is the physicality he plays with.

“Just turn on the first play of his highlight tape, the very first one. He looks like (Raider Hall of Famer) Jack Tatum, coming up there to hit somebody,” Harbaugh said. “The movement skills are really outstanding.”

Pollard hasn’t been with Michigan long, but Harbaugh mentioned him with a group of other up-and-comers, saying he is liking what he’s seeing so far.

Outlook moving forward

Pollard will be utilized as an edge-rusher at Michigan, a position with some depth at the moment. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder plays well running downhill and has shown in high school that he can really get after the quarterback.

Pollard may have been a three-star, but he was a top target for Michigan all along and they made him a major priority. Pollard could see the field in some type of rotation, he may be able to chip in on special teams, but it’s hard telling how much he’ll see the field this season. Pollard will see the field eventually in his Michigan career and end up pushing north of ten sacks per season. It’s easy to see, when watching tape of Pollard, why Jim Harbaugh made a Jack Tatum reference.