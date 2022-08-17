Brewcast: Discussing Michigan football’s fall camp position battles on offense

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The quarterback position battle is the biggest topic of discussion as the Michigan Wolverines march toward their season opener in just 17 days. Is it going to be Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy? If they’re going to split time, which guy will get the majority of snaps?

Luke Ghiardi is joined by Maize n Brew football beat reporter Trevor Woods to discuss, while also looking at other position battles on the offensive side, mainly in the receiver room.

