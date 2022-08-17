2024 five-star C John Bol sets visit to Michigan next month

Under head coach Juwan Howard, the Michigan Wolverines have made the big man a focal point of the offense. The Wolverines are recruiting another talented big man, as 2024 five-star recruit John Bol is set to visit Michigan from Sept. 9-11, he confirmed on an Instagram story earlier this week.

At 7-foot-1 and 190 pounds, the South Sudan big man is ranked as the 17th-best recruit in his class per the 247Sports composite. He’s also ranked as the third-best center in the class and the best recruit in Kansas.

Bol already has collected numerous offers, including but not limited to Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Kansas State and Butler.

Bol told On3 he first heard of Howard through ESPN’s documentary on The Fab Five, and he really loved Howard personally reached out to extend his offer.

“I did not know about Juwan, I did not know about Michigan, I had no idea. I didn’t know a lot of things when I came to the United States,” Bol said. “The next day when Juwan Howard called me and offered me a scholarship, I was super excited. The fact that it was the head coach that called me and offered me, that meant a lot to me. So I was super excited. Knowing Juwan Howard also played in the NBA, being coached by him and being under him, I would gain a lot of knowledge so I’m super excited about the offer.”

Bol’s stock is bound to rise as he enters his junior year of high school. He’s got a 7-foot-9 wingspan, and that length combined with his quick feet allows him to block a lot of shots. He’s also incredibly nimble in the pick-and-roll, and is a solid finisher at the rim.

He’s also not afraid to face up and drive to the rim, and has a nice looking shooting stroke on a mid-range shot that routinely goes in.

Bol is also a solid passer with a high basketball IQ. You’d like to see him add a little more muscle to his frame and stretch out his range to the three-point arc, but those are two things that he could do in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has already the commitment of one 2024 recruit in four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. (who has been putting on a show in Bulgaria). Hopefully the Wolverines are able to make a bigger impression on Bol during his visit and land his eventual commitment.