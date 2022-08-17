Michigan basketball’s non-conference schedule announced

Michigan Basketball’s non-conference schedule was released earlier today, and Juwan Howard and his Wolverines seek to rebound from what proved to be a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Intriguing matchups against Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina highlight the slate heading into the Big Ten season.
At home in Crisler, Michigan should be at an advantage when it squares up against a Virginia team coming off a season where they failed to make the tournament.
Continuing the college basketball tradition of hosting games at far-flung locales, December 4th’s matchup against Kentucky will take place in London. How well this matchup will be attended is hard to say, but plenty of eyeballs stateside will be tuned into the battle of blue-bloods.
Seeking to avenge last year's drubbing at Chapel Hill, Juwan’s squad finds itself in hostile territory once again versus the North Carolina Tarheels when they meet in Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational on December 21st. Carolina returns a ton of production from their Final Four team from a year ago. The odds will be against Michigan, but the game will provide this group a much-needed dose of what it's like to play in a less-than-friendly environment.
None of these teams will sneak up on the Wolverines like Seton Hall, Arizona, and Central Florida did last year, so be prepared to see a more palatable product on the hardwood than Michigan’s nonconference outings last campaign.
- November 4th: Ferris State at Crisler (Exhibition)
- November: 9th Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler
- November 11th: Eastern Michigan in Detroit
- November 16th: The Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York
- November 17th: The Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York
- November 20th: Ohio at Crisler
- November 23rd :Jackson State at Crisler
- November 29th: Virginia at Criser (ACC/BIG Challenge)
- December 4th: Kentucky in London, England
- December 17th: Lipscombe at Crisler
- December 21st: North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina (Jumpman Invitational)
- December 30th: Central Michigan at Crisler
