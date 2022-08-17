Michigan basketball’s non-conference schedule announced

Michigan Basketball’s non-conference schedule was released earlier today, and Juwan Howard and his Wolverines seek to rebound from what proved to be a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Intriguing matchups against Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina highlight the slate heading into the Big Ten season.

At home in Crisler, Michigan should be at an advantage when it squares up against a Virginia team coming off a season where they failed to make the tournament.

Continuing the college basketball tradition of hosting games at far-flung locales, December 4th’s matchup against Kentucky will take place in London. How well this matchup will be attended is hard to say, but plenty of eyeballs stateside will be tuned into the battle of blue-bloods.

Seeking to avenge last year's drubbing at Chapel Hill, Juwan’s squad finds itself in hostile territory once again versus the North Carolina Tarheels when they meet in Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational on December 21st. Carolina returns a ton of production from their Final Four team from a year ago. The odds will be against Michigan, but the game will provide this group a much-needed dose of what it's like to play in a less-than-friendly environment.

None of these teams will sneak up on the Wolverines like Seton Hall, Arizona, and Central Florida did last year, so be prepared to see a more palatable product on the hardwood than Michigan’s nonconference outings last campaign.