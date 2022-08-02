Discussing the latest commitment and positive reactions following the 2022 BBQ at the Big House

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This past weekend was the final big recruiting event of the summer for the Michigan Wolverines — the annual BBQ at the Big House. A tradition started under former head coach Rich Rodriguez, the BBQ has become one of Michigan’s largest recruiting days of the offseason, and this year was no exception.

Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss the commitment from 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link and the positive reactions that continue to roll in following the BBQ at the Big House on this edition of the Future Brew podcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF