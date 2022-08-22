Best Heisman betting odds heading into the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season is fast approaching! If you’re anything like me, you have been counting down the moments until the upcoming season since the final whistle blew in January for the National Championship. And if you’re anything else like me, you have already made some preseason bets.

Yes, that’s a real thing. I placed bets MONTHS ago.

But if you are a normal human being and a normal sports gambler, unlike myself, perhaps you are just now dusting off the cobwebs on your account and are looking for some good bets to place. Today, we’ll run through some of the best Heisman odds for the 2022 season, including through the favorites, some of the non-quarterbacks, and my dark horse picks.

The Favorites

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (+220)

Stroud had a good redshirt freshman season, passing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also completed 71.9% of his throws. The receiver room is stacked in Columbus, seemingly at all times, but two of his favorite targets from last season are now in the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr. and another player we will talk about a bit later are still on the team, so Stroud should still be fine, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some regression from him in 2022.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (+380)

The Heisman winner from a season ago, Young is back to turn a 2021 team that was “rebuilding,” according to Nick Saban, into a title winner. Young threw for an astounding 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his first year as a starter. I wish him luck topping those stats this year, even though I wouldn’t necessarily be shocked if he got around those same numbers this season.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+700)

Williams will be playing for Lincoln Riley once again; the only difference is they are both now in the Pac-12 at USC. As a true freshman in 2021, Williams had his fair share of ups (the comeback win over Texas) and downs (blowing a lead to Oklahoma State that would’ve clinched them a spot in the Big 12 title). Expectations are absurdly high for both Williams and USC this season. I’m not sure how quick the turnaround would be, but I’d personally stay away from anything USC-related for now.

Top non-QBs

Will Anderson, DE/LB, Alabama (+1,600)

Anderson was a Heisman finalist in 2021 as a sophomore after he put up 101 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. He is among the elite defensive players in all of college football and will likely be a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. If you are going for any defensive player to win the Heisman this year, Anderson is that dude.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (+2,200)

Expected to be the top running back picked in next year’s draft early on by talent evaluators, the former five-star prospect has had a modest collegiate career up to this point. As a sophomore in 2021, Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 26 receptions for 295 yards and four receiving scores. He is a versatile offensive weapon who is sure to give Big 12 defenses a ton of problems in 2022.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (+2,500)

The best wide receiver in America in 2022, Smith-Njigba was arguably the best receiver on his team as a sophomore that sent guys like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL in the first round back in April. He had an asinine 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago, including 15 catches for 347 yards and three scores in the Rose Bowl against Utah. If there’s any skill player who would win it this year, it’s probably him.

Dark Horse Contenders

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (+3,500)

I got in on this bet when it was at +5,000, but the odds have shifted a bit and are now set at +3,500. If Ewers wins the starting quarterback job at Texas — and right now that might be considered a pretty big “if” — I think Ewers could tear it up and put up some really good stats. It hurts that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau are both out for the year due to injuries, but he would still have Xavier Worthy to sling the rock to, among others. Betting anything Texas-related is scary these days, but I am putting some faith in Ewers to win the job and potentially have a breakout season.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson (+4,500)

I know, I know, this is a real risky pick. But that’s what a dark horse contender usually is. Uiagalelei had a really bad first year as the starter for Clemson, so much so that he was benched after throwing a couple picks against the eventual ACC Champion Pitt Panthers. But I am expecting a bit of a bounce back from the program as a whole. They still have a ton of talent on the team, and Uiagalelei is among those talented players. He reportedly lost 26 pounds over the offseason and has put in the work the coaches have asked out of him. If Clemson isn’t in the ACC Championship for a second straight year, I’d be stunned.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (+10,000)

I had to include at least one Michigan Wolverines player on this list! The junior running back nearly ran for 1,000 yards a season ago, a season in which Hassan Haskins destroyed everyone in the Big Ten. Now with Haskins in the NFL, Corum will be tasked to be the lead guy in 2022. I personally think he is going to have a monster season so if you are looking for any Michigan guy to bet on to win the Heisman, it had got to be him.

