 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick’em Pod Week 0: Preseason Heisman, conference champs, NW/Nebraska in Ireland

College football is BACK and so is the Pick’em Pod!

By Von Lozon, LukeGhiardi, and Scotty_White
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Northwestern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines may not be playing until next weekend, but there are a few college football games to throw some money at this weekend!

Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Scotty White are back for another season of the Pick’em Pod, a weekly Vegas betting odds podcast to help you beat the oddsmakers!

In the opening episode of the 2022 season, the boys run through a few of the more interesting Week 0 games on the schedule, including Northwestern vs. Nebraska in Ireland. The boys also give their picks for the Heisman Trophy, the winners of every conference, and the National Championship, based on current odds in Vegas.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...