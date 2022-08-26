Pick’em Pod Week 0: Preseason Heisman, conference champs, NW/Nebraska in Ireland

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines may not be playing until next weekend, but there are a few college football games to throw some money at this weekend!

Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Scotty White are back for another season of the Pick’em Pod, a weekly Vegas betting odds podcast to help you beat the oddsmakers!

In the opening episode of the 2022 season, the boys run through a few of the more interesting Week 0 games on the schedule, including Northwestern vs. Nebraska in Ireland. The boys also give their picks for the Heisman Trophy, the winners of every conference, and the National Championship, based on current odds in Vegas.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

