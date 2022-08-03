Brewcast: Looking at the most intriguing storylines as fall camp begins

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The biggest storyline Michigan Wolverines fans will be following as Michigan open falls camp on Wednesday is who will win the starting quarterback job, senior Cade McNamara or sophomore J.J. McCarthy? But there are many other intriguing storylines and questions that will be answered over the next month as fall camp plays out. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White give their favorites on this week’s episode of the Brewcast podcast.

