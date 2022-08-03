Michigan offers 2024 four-star guard Sir Mohammed

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have already secured a commitment from a talented 2024 guard in Christian Anderson Jr., and they are hoping to land another one, extending n offer to four-star Sir Mohammed.

Mohammed comes from an NBA family, as he is the son of Nazr Mohammed, an 18-year NBA veteran with more than 1,000 professional games under his belt. A four-star recruit on the 247Sports composite, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has racked up a number of other offers, including but not limited to Tennessee, NC State and Georgia Tech.

When asked to describe his own game, Mohammed told Travis Branham of 247Sports he considers himself to be a strong rebounder and a good facilitator who likes to push the pace in transition.

“When I am at my best, I feel like getting rebounds, pushing the ball, passing it up, kicking down shots and creating for my teammates,” Mohammed said. “I’ve always just been really good with the ball in my hands, getting other people around me involved and making them better.”

Those skills are evident when watching him play, as he possesses excellent court vision and does a great job at throwing the ball up the floor as soon as he corrals a rebound.

Mohammed has a second gear when driving to the rim and has the rebounding and ball-handling ability to take the ball coast-to-coast.

He still has a few things he needs to improve upon before he plays college ball: his release point is a little low and it doesn’t go in super consistently. He’s also a bit turnover prone, so hopefully that’s something he can work out of his system in the next few years.

At 6-foot-5, Mohammed has great size for the position and can finish through contact at the rim. If he were to commit to Michigan, the Wolverines would have quite the future back court with him and Anderson Jr.