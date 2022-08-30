Brewcast: Harbaugh’s QB plan, a look at Colorado State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Jim Harbaugh sent shockwaves through the college football world over the weekend when he announced the Michigan Wolverines’ quarterback battle between Cade MacNamara and J.J. McCarthy would not be decided until, at the very earliest, Week 3. McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and McCarthy will get the start against Hawaii. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss the unorthodox plan on this week’s Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF