Reacting to 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis locking in yet another trip to Michigan

On Monday afternoon, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) first reported that 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a huge target for the Michigan Wolverines, set an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor to watch the Week 2 game against Hawaii under the lights of Michigan Stadium.

This will be Davis’ third visit to Ann Arbor this year alone, as he also visited back in June and July. He is a top target early on for Jim Harbaugh and his staff in this class, as they look to get another five-star passer for the first time since J.J. McCarthy, who will perhaps-not-so-coincidentally be making his first collegiate start during this game.

Von Lozon reacts to this big news on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

