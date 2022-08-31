Getting to know Colorado State with the Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle

Michigan’s season gets underway on Saturday against Colorado State. The Rams have a new coach in Jay Norvell who’s had prolific offenses during his career. The team has transfer players that can make a difference, including starting quarterback Clay Millen. Expectations are higher for CSU than they were a season ago and this matchup will be a fun one regardless of what the final score is.

To learn more about Colorado State we spoke with Kevin Lytle from the Coloradoan. Kevin and I discuss what the strategy on offense and defense will be for the Rams, what Jay Norvell brings to the program, the strengths and weaknesses of the team, what player may be a star in the making, and what to expect from the Millen during his first start.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF