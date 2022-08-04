Michigan extends offer to 2024 forward Caleb Williams

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail this summer, handing out offers like a politician handing out tchotchkes before Election Day. One of those most recent offers was extended to Caleb Williams, a 2024 forward from the Washington D.C. area.

Playing high school ball at Sidwell Friends High School, Williams has great size at the wing, listed on 247Sports as 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds. He’s not yet ranked on the composite, but he should by the time his junior season rolls around. He has also collected offers from Villanova, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Williams put on a show in the 2022 DCSAA Class AA Championship, showing off his court vision and passing ability while proving to also be a good rebounder. He’s a go-to scorer who can finish through contact and hit a number of clutch free throws for his squad; he even made the game winning put-back to clinch a state title for Sidwell.

SIDWELL AT THE BUZZER: Caleb Williams (@calebwill1ams) plays hero for the Quakers as his putback gives Sidwell Friends the 46-45 win over Wilson for the DCSAA Class AA Boys Title@alexalandestoy has the highlights and reaction@SFSQuakers #GoQuakers #SFAthletics #CultureWins pic.twitter.com/9D4jT7OHpD — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 7, 2022

Williams is bound to be shoot up national recruiting rankings because of his range. He has a high release point near the top of his forehead, and he’s got a quick release on a three-point shot that consistently goes in.

Cameron Gillus and Caleb Williams keeping Sidwell Friends in it with some TOUGH 2nd quarter 3s @SFSQuakers pic.twitter.com/0ySuDHQssT — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 7, 2022

Williams draws a lot of fouls and can finish in the lane after getting the ball in the post. He also does a great job doing the little things, like placing passes right in the shooting pocket for his teammates and grabbing offensive rebounds to give his team extra possessions.

He should be a highly-ranked recruit in his class fairly soon; props to Howard and company for reaching out to Williams early and extending an offer to someone who has the potential to be a very good college basketball player.