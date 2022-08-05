Michael Barrett’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett has played 35 games for the Wolverines and has contributed in a wide array of ways since he’s been a member of the program.

The story so far

Barrett was a three-star recruit out of Lowndes, Georgia who played quarterback and linebacker (sophomore season). Barrett passed for 4,640 yards and 45 touchdowns during his high school career and rushed for 2,647 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Barrett held offers from schools such as LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, and Georgia Tech. The only schools Barrett officially visited were Michigan and Georgia Tech, with Barrett committing to U-M in January of 2018.

Barrett has been a steady contributor on special teams for Michigan and has converted successful trick plays throwing the ball. Barrett was utilized as a VIPER in former defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defense, recording a career-high 44 tackles in 2020.

Michael Barrett is making an impact early in his first start pic.twitter.com/MeSwicBzF0 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 25, 2020

Outlook moving forward

Barrett was used in a different capacity last season with a new scheme in place, recording 20 tackles in 2021.

Barret was used in space more last season and expect that trend to continue with Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator, who worked with Mike Macdonald on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff.

Barrett is a special teams ace and a clear leader on that unit, he’s a player who can be used creatively in blitz packages, and he has the speed to compete in pass coverage. While Barrett’s statistics haven’t been flashy at Michigan he’s a great piece to the puzzle on defense and he’ll make his fair share of big plays as the season rolls along.

Michigan dials up something “special” on special teams



Michael Barrett ➡️ AJ Henning➡️ pic.twitter.com/0kL5dnUJOJ — The Dylan & Dylan Show (@DylanDylanShow) November 20, 2021

Barrett has added more muscle and is up to 233 pounds, and he’ll be part of a rotation that has added Kalel Mullings to the mix, along with Nikhai Hill-Green who started six games last year. Barrett won’t be on the field every down, but he’ll try to make his snaps count and do some damage on defense and special teams.