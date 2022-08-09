Michigan offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch

Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as they have yet to land a 2023 recruit and only have one commitment from a member of the 2024: point guard Christian Anderson Jr.

But the Michigan Wolverines have made an offer to another prospect in the 2024 class who could be the second half of a great pick-and-roll duo in Ann Arbor: forward Jesse McCulloch.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite but has collected an impressive list of offers — Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Xavier, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-9 recruit already has an impressive post game, as he has a nice hook shot and a consistent fall-away jumper in his arsenal.

NEW OFFER



Ohio State has offered 2024 6'9" forward Jesse McCulloch out of Cleveland, Ohio Lutheran East.



pic.twitter.com/O1B5jhvjup — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) July 31, 2022

McCulloch has a great feel on the offensive end, knowing when to pick-and-pop after setting a screen. He’s got a smooth jumper that consistently goes in from both mid-range and from beyond the three-point arc.

2024 Jesse McCulloch (Lutheran East) has been offered by Michigan State. The 6'9 big was a top performer last month at "Midwest Live".



pic.twitter.com/YO9f164m1j — T.J. Peatross (@NEO_Spotlight) July 12, 2022

He’s got good lateral quickness and can protect the rim on the defensive end; combine that with his upside on the offensive end, and he’s got all the tools of a four-star prospect.

Watching highlights from the last year, there’s a little bit of D.J. Wilson in McCulloch’s game. If he were to come to Michigan, I could see him mostly playing the 4 because of his ability to stretch the floor but because of his post game, he might be able to hold his own as a small-ball 5.

Fans of college basketball are going to want to keep an eye on this kid, as he could grow into a star big man at the college level as he continues to grow and gets more comfortable outside of the post on the offensive end. For the sake of the Wolverine faithful, hopefully that is in Ann Arbor.