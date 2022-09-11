Jim Harbaugh names J.J. McCarthy Michigan’s starting QB

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy absolutely lit up the stat sheet during his first career start in Michigan’s 56-10 win over Hawaii. McCarthy was 11-of-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns and solidified his case to become Michigan’s starting quarterback.

After the game Jim Harbaugh told the media that McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback moving forward.

“J.J. had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. That’s tough to do any day of the week in practice,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he had a great game. He’s playing really well, we’ll start J.J. next week.”

Before the season began Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would start the season opener, and McCarthy would start the second game. Well, after the two weeks the data has become evident that McCarthy makes Michigan’s offense more explosive and dynamic.

McCarthy made the most of his opportunity, and now he’s Michigan’s starting QB.

“By merit he’s earned that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s by performance, by merit.”

Harbaugh called McCarthy electric last week, and the voltage was running high through McCarthy’s veins during the eye-popping performance against Hawaii.