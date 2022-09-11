Postgame Reaction: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in Michigan’s win over Hawaii

J.J. McCarthy was stellar in Michigan’s 56-10 win against Hawaii on Saturday night. Michigan looked good on both sides of the ball in a convincing victory.

In this postgame podcast we break down all the positives for Michigan and take a deep dive into McCarthy’s performance and what it means for the Wolverines offense moving forward.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF