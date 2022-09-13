Brewcast: The offense clicks with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback

Sophomore J.J. McCarthy has left no doubt as to who should be the starting quarterback moving forward. After a monster performance against Hawaii, Jim Harbaugh wasted no time in letting everyone know McCarthy would be the guy moving forward. How much does this change for the Michigan Wolverines?

One of Michigan’s go-to guys in the first two weeks has been junior wide receiver Roman Wilson. He had two touches for two touchdowns in the game against Hawaii, so is he emerging as one of the best receivers on the roster?

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White are back to discuss all that and more on this week’s episode of Brewcast.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube in the video below.

