Survey: Who impressed you the most during the Hawaii game?

The deluge that soaked Michigan Stadium and forced the Maize and Blue to come out of the tunnel without touching the banner for the first time in over 60 years didn’t even come close to cooling down the Wolverines.

Both offensively and defensively, Michigan scorched the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii, opening the door for a bevy of underclassmen and backups to get a chance to shine under the lights of the Big House. Whether it was J.J. McCarthy dropping dimes downfield, CJ Stokes looking like Mike Hart 2.0, Makari Page locking it down on the perimeter or Jaylen Harrell stifling the run and forcing pressure on the quarterback, Michigan fans have plenty to like about Team 143.

Who impressed you the most this past Saturday?

Saturday also gave us a good indication of the teams to beat in the Big Ten this year. While Iowa faltered due to an anemic offense, Michigan State and Penn State showed they can compete with the Wolverines when they travel to Ann Arbor in October.

Which non-Ohio State Big Ten team are you most concerned about?

Week 2 also featured incredible upsets — App State’s win over Texas A&M, Marshall spoiling Marcus Freeman’s first home game at Notre Dame, Georgia Southern putting the final nail in Scott Frost’s coffin at Nebraska, BYU hanging on against Baylor. This past Saturday reminded us that in college football, nothing is for certain.

What upset surprised you the most?

