Notre Dame, Nebraska commits that Michigan should contact following their early season woes

Two weeks into the college football season, it’s no secret the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Nebraska Cornhuskers are struggling. Notre Dame still has yet to win a game under head coach Marcus Freeman, being upset at home last week to Marshall and losing their starting quarterback for the entire season in the process. Nebraska lost to Georgia Southern last weekend and fired head coach Scott Frost.

Now, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have a huge opportunity on the recruiting trail to go after some of the ND and Nebraska commits who may consider leaving the class following their respective team’s rough beginning to 2022. Who are the main guys to look for moving forward? Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss on this week’s Future Brew.

