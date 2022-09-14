No. 4 Michigan (2-0) is set to take on the 0-2 UConn Huskies on Saturday afternoon in a game where the Wolverines are 47.5-point favorites.

Not only do the odds predict a Michigan blowout they also project a fast start to the game for Michigan’s offense. Michigan is currently a 29-point favorite in the first half of the contest.

Michigan scored 42 points in the first half last week against Hawaii, and 23 points in the first half against Colorado State. There’s a very good chance the Wolverines will score plenty against UConn, a team who ranks No. 101 in total defense and No. 112 in team passing defense efficiency. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Michigan’s weapons at receiver should be able to slice and dice UConn. Michigan’s running game should do well also as UConn ranks No. 93 in run defense.

McCarthy, who started the first game of his career last week against Hawaii and will be starting against UConn, has been receiving attention in betting circles and rising up the Heisman Trophy betting odds rankings.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy currently has the seventh-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +3000. McCarthy is ahead of many notable playmakers, such as Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (+4000), Oklahoma quarterback KJ Jefferson (+5000), and Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (+9000), who McCarthy will face off against in Week 4.

McCarthy’s Heisman odds were around +10000 a week ago. The difference a week makes. McCarthy’s odds have increased after putting together an impressive performance in Michigan’s 56-10 win over Hawaii. McCarthy was 11-for-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns. If McCarthy keeps putting up numbers like this, his Heisman odds will only go up. However, stiffer tests are still to come once Michigan enters Big Ten play.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

