Betting the Big Ten: Week 3

In Week 2, Duke covered as expected, and Illinois surpassed even my expectations. Michigan vs. Hawaii miraculously stayed under 67 thanks to a last gasp goal line stand. We were also in on Georgia Southern covering, but should have taken them straight up. All in all, it was a very solid 7-3 week for us on Betting the Big Ten.

Here’s what’s to come in Week 3. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma at Nebraska (+11), O/U 66.5, 12 p.m.

I want to take Nebraska with everything in me. They should be playing inspired football following the firing of their head coach. However, this spread has moved from 14.5 all the way down to 11 in just two days and could go even further. I don’t trust the spread.

The pick: Under 66.5

UConn at Michigan (-47.5), O/U 60, 12 p.m.

I try to avoid prop bets for simplicities sake. However, this one is just too good to pass up. UConn’s point total is currently at 6.5. UConn has a mobile quarterback which the Michigan defense hasn’t seen yet. In addition, the second- and third-string defense struggled late in the game against Hawaii. All it takes is one busted coverage for the over to hit.

The pick: UConn over 6.5

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, No lines available, 12 p.m.

Northwestern should be able to take home the W.

Purdue (+1.5) at Syracuse, O/U 60, 12 p.m.

This game has crossed the bridge from a Purdue lean to a Syracuse lean in the last 24 hours. Vegas always knows something when it seems too good to be true.

The pick: Syracuse -1.5

Western Kentucky at Indiana (-6), O/U 62.5, 12 p.m.

Indiana narrowly edged Western Kentucky last year, 33-31. However, the Hoosiers haven’t covered the spread in four of their last five matchups and haven’t even been within one score of covering in any of those four misses. Give me the Hilltoppers.

The pick: Western Kentucky +6

Rutgers (-17.5) at Temple, O/U 44, 2 p.m.

Rutgers smacked Temple last season, 61-14. I’m not convinced Temple is any better this season than last. The hideously low over/under makes me nervous but I’m sticking with the Scarlet Knights.

The pick: Rutgers -17.5

Penn State (-3) at Auburn, O/U 47, 3:30 p.m.

Last year, Penn State won this matchup and covered the 4-point spread. This season, Auburn has failed to cover the spread in both its games against Mercer and San Jose State. In fact, the Tigers barely beat San Jose State at all, only winning 24-16. I like the Nittany Lions to win and cover.

The pick: Penn State -3

Colorado at Minnesota (-28), O/U 47, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota has won five consecutive games against the spread. Colorado, on the other hand, might be one of the five worst teams in Division 1, getting blown out by both TCU and Air Force. I’d feel a lot better about the spread if it was 27.5 instead of 28, but I have to take it.

The pick: Minnesota -28

New Mexico State at Wisconsin (-37), O/U 45.5, 3:30 p.m.

I’m not convinced Wisconsin can score 37 points, let alone win by 37 points given its slow pace of play. NMSU isn’t any good and Wisconsin should win handily, but 37 points is just too much for the Badger offense to cover.

The pick: New Mexico State +37

Toledo at Ohio State (-32), O/U 62, 7 p.m.

Contrary to Wisconsin, the Ohio State offense can absolutely score. So can Toledo, as it has scored 37 and 55 points in each of its wins.

The pick: Over 62

Michigan State (+3) at Washington, O/U 56.5, 7:30 p.m.

This game has also crossed the bridge from being a Michigan State lean to a Washington lean. As a rule of thumb, I always trust Vegas in these situations.

The pick: Washington -3

Nevada at Iowa (-23), O/U 39, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa is certainly the better team here, which seems odd to say. However, until I see any sign of life from the Hawkeye offense, I can’t take them in such a large spread.

The pick: Nevada +23

SMU at Maryland (-2.5), O/U 73.5, 7:30 p.m.

Both offenses have a penchant to score quickly, but 73.5 is an insanely high over/under. I just don’t see there being enough time in the day for that many points to be scored.

The pick: Under 73.5

