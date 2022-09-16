Pick’em Pod Week 3: Nebraska/Oklahoma has a much closer spread than you’d think

Nebraska has had a brutal start to the season. Its most recent upset loss at home to Georgia Southern got head coach Scott Frost fired (SEE YA) right before a major matchup against their biggest rival — the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite the coaching change and the program being a flaming hot dumpster fire this season so far, the Cornhuskers are only an 11-point underdog. The game is the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium, but should that weigh heavily into the point spread this week? Who do you think will cover in this one?

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White pick that game and more of Week 3’s best on this edition of the Pick’em Podcast! All the games discussed are below, listed with their point spread courtesy of DraftKings.

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-3)

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3.5)

Purdue at Syracuse (-1.5)

Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-12.5)

No. 6 Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-6)

No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn

UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-47.5)

