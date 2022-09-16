Survey Results: Majority of fans most impressed by J.J. McCarthy against Hawaii

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Earlier this week, we asked you a few questions following the Michigan Wolverines’ beatdown of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House last Saturday. There were a few guys who really stood out to us, but we wanted to check in with you, the fans, and see who you think shined brightest last weekend.

The results are in, and an overwhelming 84% of participants said sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, in his first ever start, was the one who impressed the most. Other players who received votes include running back CJ Stokes (9%), safety Makari Paige (4%) and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell (3%).

This isn’t much of a surprise, given McCarthy completed all but one pass, and the one incompletion was a dropped pass. Even though it was against an inferior opponent, he played lights out at Michigan Stadium last Saturday.

We also asked which non-Ohio State team is worrying fans the most. Penn State has looked good, but 71% of respondents said Michigan State is the team to be most afraid of. The Nittany Lions (21%) are right behind the Spartans, followed by Iowa and Maryland, which both received 4% of the votes.

The Spartans will be challenged mightily by Washington on the road this weekend, as will the Nittany Lions as they travel to Auburn. We’ll keep a close eye on both those games.

Finally, Week 2 was the week of upsets in college football. With so many happening across the country, which one surprised Michigan fans the most? This one was a little more split, as 55% of survey participants said the most shocking upset was Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall. The other upset that stunned fans was the App State victory over Texas A&M, which received 42% of the votes. Georgia Southern defeating Nebraska was a distant third with 3% of the votes.

