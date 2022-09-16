Getting to know UConn with a Huskies beat writer

No. 4 Michigan (2-0) will be taking on the UConn Huskies (1-2) on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. The Huskies are coming off a 2021 season in which they went 1-11. However, new head coach Jim Mora Jr. is bringing glimmers of hope to the program.

Michigan’s expected to roll in this one, but UConn does have a few speedsters on offense and one of the best linebackers in the country. To get further insights about those playmakers and the start of the Mora Jr. era, I spoke with UConn beat reporter, Daily Campus writer Cole Stefan.

Listen to the podcast below.

