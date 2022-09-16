Michigan extends offer to talented 2025 SF Koa Peat

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have extended offers to a few talented hoopers in the 2025 class this summer, including point guards Jalen Haralson and Jeremiah Fears.

The latest offer from that class was sent to small forward Koa Peat, announcing the news Thursday night.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan. #AGTG #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fWXgN1MUEB — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) September 16, 2022

Since he’s in the 2025 class, Peat is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite. However, he’s already collected more than a dozen offers, including from Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, USC and UCLA.

Additionally, he earned the attention of Ant Wright, as he was featured (about the 2:45 mark) in a video last year as one of the top eighth-graders in the country.

The potential for Peat is through the roof, as he’s got nice hops, a beautiful three-point stroke and an innate ability to finish smoothly at the rim through contact, similar to someone like Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Koa Peat was on GO mode this weekend! pic.twitter.com/fuf4Jk0mTR — Arizona Saints (@ArizonaSaints) August 14, 2022

Peat is incredibly versatile thanks to his 6-foot-8 length and quickness; he can practically guard every position.

He’s not afraid to finish with a two-handed jam before mean-mugging the defender and heading to the free throw line. I’d like to see Peat improve both as a passer and as a mid-range shooter, but he has the tools — good court vision and solid form on his jumper — to improve in those areas drastically.

I love that he already has a high release point on his jumper, and the fact he’s not overly reliant on it. He’s a great shooter off the catch, but he usually defers to driving to the rim when the opportunity presents itself.

At just 15 years old, Peat was on USA basketball’s 2022 U17 national team. On that talented squad, he showcased a knack for converting in transition, protecting the rim, taking a charge when he needed to and finishing through contact on drives.

If Peat stays on his current trajectory, we’ll probably be hearing his name on NBA broadcasts by the end of the decade. Howard and the coaching staff are going to want to stay in contact with him over the next few years.