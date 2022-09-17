Postgame Reaction: Michigan demolishes UConn, McCarthy shines again

Michigan beat the snot out of UConn 59-0 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 3-0 on the season. The game featured a great performance by J.J. McCarthy, a record tying showing by Blake Corum, a defensive shutout, a special teams masterpiece, and much more.

Listen to the postgame reaction podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows!

